September 5, 1920 - January 28, 2019 Born in Billings, Montana, to Ada and Louis Melnick, Charles graduated with honors from Montana State College in Engineering then entered WWII as an Army officer. He married Gertrude Lott of Stillwater, Minnesota, in 1943. He had 2 children, Lori and Jeff, and 4 grandchildren, Saralyn, Sydney, Liat, and Nessa. His wife Gertrude and older brother Sam preceded him in death. Charles was a lifelong tennis player and enjoyed traveling.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019