Groman Eden Mortuary | Eden Memorial Park
11500 Sepulveda Blvd
Mission Hills, CA 91345
(800) 522-4875
Charles Melnick
More Obituaries for Charles Melnick
Charles Melnick


1920 - 2019
Charles Melnick Obituary
September 5, 1920 - January 28, 2019 Born in Billings, Montana, to Ada and Louis Melnick, Charles graduated with honors from Montana State College in Engineering then entered WWII as an Army officer. He married Gertrude Lott of Stillwater, Minnesota, in 1943. He had 2 children, Lori and Jeff, and 4 grandchildren, Saralyn, Sydney, Liat, and Nessa. His wife Gertrude and older brother Sam preceded him in death. Charles was a lifelong tennis player and enjoyed traveling.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019
