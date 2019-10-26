Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Darian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Ohan Darian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Ohan Darian Obituary
May 17, 1930 - October 14, 2019 It is with wonderful memories and a heavy heart that we share the passing of Charles Darian. He was many things to many people; but it's fair to say that, to our family, and to the legions of others who also loved him, he was simply a good man who tried his best. He leaves behind a proud legacy supporting countless others. Among his many friends and extended family, his life will be forever cherished by his son, Craig (Kimberly); son, Bruce; grandchildren, Jordan (Jordan), Jessica (Marcus), and Kali (Kyle); and great-grandchildren, Zoe (10), Kaia (8), Sadie (4) and Charlie (17-months). A Private Service was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. A Celebration of Life with his AA family will soon follow. Donations in his memory can be sent to The Salvation Army: www.CharlesDarianMemorial.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.