May 17, 1930 - October 14, 2019 It is with wonderful memories and a heavy heart that we share the passing of Charles Darian. He was many things to many people; but it's fair to say that, to our family, and to the legions of others who also loved him, he was simply a good man who tried his best. He leaves behind a proud legacy supporting countless others. Among his many friends and extended family, his life will be forever cherished by his son, Craig (Kimberly); son, Bruce; grandchildren, Jordan (Jordan), Jessica (Marcus), and Kali (Kyle); and great-grandchildren, Zoe (10), Kaia (8), Sadie (4) and Charlie (17-months). A Private Service was held at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. A Celebration of Life with his AA family will soon follow. Donations in his memory can be sent to The Salvation Army: www.CharlesDarianMemorial.org.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 26, 2019