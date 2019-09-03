Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollywood Forever Cemetery
6000 Santa Monica Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA
Charles Oscar "Charley" Smith


1934 - 2019
Charles Oscar "Charley" Smith Obituary
September 26, 1934 - August 27, 2019
Charles "Charley" Smith of Hollywood, raised in Wichita, Kansas, died of Alzheimer's disease. He is survived by his daughter Heather and son Bradford, and his large extended family in Kansas, and will be greatly missed by generations. Charley Smith loved being a businessman, actor, acting teacher, and writer/philosopher and health advocate. He survived poverty and great challenges in his childhood and was the first person in his family to go to college, graduating from Wichita State in 1956.
His funeral service is on September 5th at Hollywood Forever Cemetery at 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, 90038 at 1pm and is open to all.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
