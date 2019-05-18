December 8, 1932 - May 13, 2019 Charles P. Carlstroem, of the law firm Carlstroem, Sanford, and Segal, died at home in the loving presence of his devoted wife Mary Ann and whole family. He was a skillful lawyer and manager, a true believer in fairness and compassion. Known for his quick wit and irreverence, he prided himself on having a joke for every occasion. His epic love story with Mary Ann commenced when he proposed, standing on his head, so she "would never forget the moment." From their 64 years of marriage flowed the love they shared with all. Charles adored children, believing they should be seen, heard, and provided abundant noisy toys (except when his shows were on!) He loved ice cream, football, intellectual debate, wild animals, photography, and us. He and Mary Ann opened their hearts and home to many friends, the "adoptees and semi-adoptees." He freely dispensed wisdom, gentle advice (often cribbed from Ben Franklin), material aid, and laughter. He successfully counseled us to stay in school, sleep late, turn up the volume, and forgive human weaknesses. He is survived by Mary Ann and children Chuck, Chris, Andree, Christa, Matthew, Kay Kay, Julie, Paul, John, and Jane, in-laws & out-laws, 16 grandchildren, Jett (who as a baby rechristened him Pow), Stephen, Claire, Keenan, Alex, Brendan, Quinn, Cory, Pascal, Mitch, Marina, John, Piper, Anna Maria, Elke, & Charles; semi-grandchildren: Colin, Tadhg, & Gavin Weinman; great-grandchildren Kai & Enzo, and best friend Marty Segal. He was preceded in death by his beloved sister Andree, nephews Christian & Eric Weinman, and granddaughter, Francesca. Funeral Mass: Tuesday, May 21, noon, at Mission San Fernando Rey Church, Mission Hills. Published in the Los Angeles Times on May 18, 2019