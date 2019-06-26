March 3, 1939 - June 23, 2019 Charles Paul Royce was born on March 3, 1939 in Los Angeles to Belle and Harold Royce at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital. Charles graduated from University High where he became a varsity athlete on the school's baseball team. He attended USC after which he held a number of sales jobs, including selling encyclopedias door-to-door and working at his family's furniture business, the Red Barn. In 1974, at 34 years old, Charles left the family business to pursue an opportunity in a completely new field, mobile home parks. In the face of skepticism from family and friends, he took a risk that would ultimately transform his life and that of his family. His talent for sales, natural charisma, and aptitude for mental calculation allowed him to attract investors and build successful partnerships that exist to this day. Charles's love for sports, most notably baseball & Trojans football, continued throughout his life. In the 1970s he had one of the first satellite television systems that received sports broadcasts from across the country. He always had the latest and largest televisions regardless of cost, yet he unfailingly sought a bargain, and never hesitated to "take a walk" to negotiate a better price. Always an owner of the latest video game console, Charles played golf, baseball, and football simulations until he was nearly 80 years old. Affectionately called "Papa" by his four grandchildren, he never lost his love for fun. Papa was the first in the pool with the kids and loved going to baseball games where he would indulge in at least a couple of Dodger Dogs and a bag of peanuts. He is remembered for his dry, quick wit, passion for travel, and colorful vocabulary, in both English and Yiddish. Charles is survived by his loving family. In his memory please donate to John Wayne Cancer Institute, attention Dr. Steven J. O'Day, M.D., or a . Services are private. Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary