April 2, 1941 - June 25, 2020 Charles Phillips Eddy III -- environmental attorney, outdoorsman, loving father, grandfather and husband --passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 after a ten-year battle with amyloidosis. He was 79 years old.Charlie was born on April 2, 1941 in Westfield New Jersey, the oldest son of Charles Eddy Jr. and Maria Cabanellas. He attended Westfield High School before heading to the University of Colorado, Boulder on an NROTC scholarship. After graduation, he served four years in the Navy, winning a Bronze Star for valor during his two tours in Vietnam.Returning to the States in 1967, he rekindled a romance with old flame and longtime friend Brenda Broz, and they were married in June 1968. They remained flames and best friends for fifty-two years.Charlie graduated in 1970 from Cornell Law School, after helping found the Cornell Legal Aid Clinic for low income clients. He later established a Dean's fund to help alleviate student debt for alumni working in the public interest. True to his love of the outdoors, he specialized in environmental law and went to work in Washington, serving in the White House on the President's Council on Environmental Quality and later in the Department of the Interior as Deputy Assistant Secretary, Energy and Minerals.In 1980, he moved to Los Angeles, which remained his beloved home for nearly forty years. Here, he advised and later ran companies with a focus on environmental policy and protection. Throughout his career, he applied his considerable legal and management talent towards causes near to his heart, including helping found both Friends of Franklin in support of the neighborhood elementary school and the High Sierra Energy Foundation. He also served on the boards of Counterpart International and The Friends of the Los Angeles River and somehow found the time to coach numerous baseball and soccer teams for his three kids.An iconoclast with an unshakable moral compass, Charlie was always a champion of the underdog, a taker of the roads less travelled. He was a source of wise counsel and support to all those lucky enough to know him.He died peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his entire family: his wife Brenda, their three children, Marisa, Billy and Matt (and their spouses Mike, Sandie and Staci), their seven grandchildren, Brody, Drew, Evie, Bayler, Camden, Charlotte and Brendan, and his two sisters Bambi Arellano and Sue Fleischli. Donations on Charlie's behalf can be made to Counterpart International (counterpart.org
), the Cornell Law School (lawschool.cornell.edu
), or the Friends of the LA River (folar.org
).