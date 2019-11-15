|
June 1928 - October 2019 Native of Saint Paul, Minnesota, longtime resident of Encino, California. Preceded in death by parents, two older sisters and two older brothers. Survived by eleven nieces and nephews and their families. Special friends Joe Deems and Mike Sauthier, extra-special friend Sarah Fisk. Served in the US Army in Germany during the Korean War. Early career in Saint Paul as photography manager for Montgomery Ward retail. Joined Bell & Howell consumer electronic products division in 1968 as an executive with assignments in Chicago and Dallas, then in 1974 landed in Los Angeles where he embraced life as the Ghost on the Coast. Strong supporter of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Encino and the New Valley Symphony Orchestra in Sherman Oaks. A connoisseur of fine automobiles, photographic and audio products, books, antiques, collectibles, and pure junk. Chuck was a person of refinement and style, a good man and an interesting guy who enjoyed a long productive life and will be missed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019