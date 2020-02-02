|
On December 26, 2019, Dr. Charles McElroy passed away peacefully in his home in Pacific Palisades at age 77. After graduating from the University of Washington in 1968, he began his accomplished, impactful career. During his 2 years of military service, he became head of the US Public Health Service/VA Hypertension Research Project and was voted teacher of the year in 1973. Arriving at UCLA in 1974, he effectively taught medicine to house staff in the ER, was promoted to Associate Professor Level III, and was voted teacher of the year in 1975. While serving as Director of Emergency Medicine, he founded the Emergency Medicine Residency Program. He was appointed by the Los Angeles City Fire Chief to create and run the first Prehospital Care Standards Committee. Following his incredible career at UCLA, he went in to private practice with the Westside Internal Medicine Group where he worked until retiring in 2011. Dr McElroy enjoyed spending time in his garden, hiking in the mountains above Malibu, traveling the world, and spending time with his dear friends and family. Dr. McElroy is survived by his wife Judi,,his sons Kyle (Amy) and Bryan (victoria), His stepdaughter Shay Burns, and granddaughters Makena and Hana. A memorial service to honor and remember Dr. McElroy will be held at the Skirball Center, Ahmanson Ballroom, February 29, 2020 at 11 A.M.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 2, 2020