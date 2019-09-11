|
April 17, 1919 - August 27, 2019 Charles died peacefully at home on August 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 100. Charlie was born on April 17, 1919, in Peru, Indiana, to Raymond and Helen Lees. He grew up in a family of modest means during The Great Depression. He was the first one in his family to leave Peru when he went to Indiana University. It was there he met his future wife, Mary Jane Harper. They were married for 76 years. Mary and Charles married during WWII, and Charlie joined the Navy shortly after graduation. They moved to Southern California after the war ended. Charles spent the vast majority of his professional career working for what was then called Peat, Marwick, Mitchell and Co. – now KPMG. He was in charge of the Los Angeles office tax practice and ultimately became a Vice Chairman of KPMG. Charlie and Mary moved to Connecticut when he became the head of KPMG's national tax practice. His last few years at the firm were spent commuting to Washington D.C. where he opened the National Tax office of KPMG. Upon Charlie's retirement, Mary and Charles returned to Southern California and settled in Westlake Village. Charlie became a professor in tax in the USC School of Accounting. He served on the Boards of Tokai Bank of California and Health Management Associates. He was also very involved in his local church in several financial roles, the Westlake Yacht Club, and the Westlakers. Charles was a member of the Los Angeles Country Club for over fifty years. He was also a member of the Greenwich Country Club and the Jonathan Club. Charlie was known for his cheerfulness and his jokes. So many people have contacted the family and stated how they loved "Cheerful Charlie." Charles is survived by his daughters Maryann Kristan (Dennis Kristan) and Wendy Lees (Tom Boyle), five grandchildren (Stacy, Kimmie, Kari, Daniel, and Megan), six great-grandchildren, and five step-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Lees, and brother, Ernest Lees. The family would like to thank Charles' kind and caring caregivers, Raquel, Rocio, Hope and Heather. They would also like to thank the local community for the kindness and caring they have shown him in the last years of his life. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 32111 Watergate Rd., Westlake Village 91361 on October 20th at 2 PM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Indiana University Foundation, Bloomington Campus, Kelley School of Business Shareholders Fund or Westminster Presbyterian Church, Westlake Village.
