We celebrate the life of Charles Sarto Walsh, who passed away on September 20, 2019 at the age of 91 peacefully in his sleep at home with his wife Deborah by his side. Born on September 9, 1928 on the cusp of the Depression, he and his sister Marilyn were raised in the Boston area primarily by his mother, Gladys O'Brien Walsh. Their father was Charles "Tweet" Walsh. He graduated from Winchester (Mass.) High School in 1944, starring in three sports-baseball, football, and hockey-"Sarto" was inducted into the Winchester Sports Foundation Hall of Fame. After receiving a scholarship to The Choate School, and studying there for a year, he entered the U.S. Army in 1945. After VJ Day, Charlie served out his term of duty in Japan, where he was chosen to play baseball on one of America's first integrated sports teams. In addition to playing other U.S. military teams, his team occasionally played Japanese professional teams in packed stadiums. Upon returning home, Charlie attended Harvard University on the GI Bill, where he played baseball and football. He was named captain of the baseball team in 1952, graduating that same year with a degree in Political Science and a minor in History. Sarto also had the opportunity to catch batting practice for Ted Williams while a student at Harvard. After college, Charlie signed a contract with the Chicago White Sox and he played in the minor leagues for three years. He had trouble hitting the curveball, so he landed a job for Gillette as a regional sales manager, moving his family ultimately to Woodland Hills, California, in 1967 to the place the Walsh family still calls home. Charlie left Gillette in 1973 and moved to Taylor Instruments until he retired in 1991.Among his achievements, Charlie was especially proud of finding sobriety, peace and serenity in 1984, something he and his family, and the many, many friends he counseled and shared golf games with celebrated every year. One of his most cherished charities, the Cabrito Foundation, called him its president for a decade; he started its annual fund-raising golf tournament which continues today. Charlie is survived by his wonderful wife of 62 years, Deborah, his four children, Jeffrey, Carolyn, David, and Elizabeth; his 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by everyone he touched. In lieu of flowers, please consider the following charities: - Cabrito House (www.cabritohouse.org)- The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (www.macular.org)
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019