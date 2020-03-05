|
December 8, 1945 - March 1, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Charuvastra, M.D., was born on December 8th, 1945 in Bangkok, Thailand. He passed away peacefully in his sleep and is survived by his wife Alisa Navanugraha, his three children, Anthony, Nicole and Marcus, and his six grandchildren, Masha, Anna, Maya, William, Hope and Charlotte. Charlie was a practicing psychiatrist for over 45 years and worked up until the day before his death. He had a distinguished private practice and treated patients all over California. Charlie helped shape the Behavioral Medical Center programs at Mission Community Hospital, where he spent much of his career. Charlie cared deeply for his family, friends and patients. He loved tennis & golf and was a gifted athlete and fierce competitor. He loved to read, he appreciated a good IPA and enjoyed watching a beautiful sunset with a glass of wine. He spent the last decade of his life traveling and playing golf with his wife and partner Alisa. He will be missed by many, but his presence and character will never be forgotten.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020