April 1, 1947 - April 11, 2020 Chuck was a retired Sergeant with the LA County Sheriff Department, which he joined in 1974, and retired from in 2003. Chas' contribution to the LASD was praised by many. He and his wife, Wendy, always said "They met over crime," as she worked in the District Attorney's Office. He is survived by Wendy and their five children, Kelly, Richelle, Jesse, Sandy, and Pam. He will also be missed by their five grandchildren, Hunter, Bryce, Christian, Kirra, and Nixon. His three brothers LC, Ed and Rob in Idaho are also mourning his loss. A commemorative wake will be held in Wendy's garden at a future date. All prior partners and others are invited to share stories.



