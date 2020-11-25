January 2, 1935 - November 4, 2020 He said he wanted to live to see the election. And he did. Dr. Charles William Pomeroy of Long Beach, California, passed away on November 4, 2020, after a long and brave struggle with cancer. He was a citizen of the world. Born in Des Moines, Iowa-the Heartland-in 1935, he moved with his family to California, first to San Diego's Navy family housing during World War Two, and later to graduate from Occidental College. Like his father, he chose to serve in the Navy in the Pacific, then during the Cold War years. His intellectual curiosity kept him in Turkey another year for U.S. Language School, studying Russian, and this became his focus for his doctoral dissertation at USC. As a greatly respected and creative professor at Cal State, Long Beach, Charles Pomeroy taught for 25 years in the English Department, inspiring students to see themselves as thoughtful citizens of the world, incorporating their study of literature into their own diverse contributions to work, family, and personal achievement. His emphasis always was to challenge his students to take on higher goals, and he strongly supported their ambitions. In retirement years, Dr. Pomeroy traveled the countries of the former Soviet Union, visiting the cultures he had studied all his life, speaking the language that had enthralled him. For decades he traveled with his life partner, Linda Carr, through the East Bloc and the Baltics to St. Petersburg and Moscow, and finally on the Russian trains and rural buses up into the Cities of the Golden Ring, where only intrepid young American backpackers were venturing. Standing at midnight on the train platform at the Russian border watching the workers switch rails from one gauge to another, the boy from Iowa had truly become a citizen of the world. Dr. Pomeroy is survived by his sister, Betsy Walker, loving children Margaret (Keith Sherry) and John (Kimberly Tso), four lively accomplished grandchildren, and his life partner, Linda Carr. Memorial gifts may be sent to the L.A.Opera or to Occidental College.



