July 21, 1929 - December 26, 2019 Charles Wong, Mid-Century Architect and accomplished real estate developer, passed away at 90 years old surrounded by his loving family. Charles Wong immigrated in the 1930s from China, would settle in Los Angeles and later graduate from Polytechnic High School in 1946 and graduated college through USC's School of Architecture in 1951. He was married for 59 years to Susan Wong until her passing in 2010. Charles and Susan were blessed with 5 children and as of his passing, he had 13 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. He resided in South Pasadena for the last 50 years of his life and enjoyed playing golf at South Hills Country Club where he was a member for 25 years. He enjoyed helping Mandarin Baptist Church of LA (MBCLA), community, friends, and family. Viewing will be held at Rose Hills Alhambra on January 17th, from 4-7pm. The memorial will be held on January 18, 2020 at 1pm at the SkyRose Chapel at Rose Hills in Whittier, CA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to USC School of Architecture, MBCLA, Chinese American Museum, or Show Hope.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020