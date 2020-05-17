January 9, 1925 - May 9, 2020 Charlotte Afriat of West Hills California passed away peacefully after a full and remarkable life. She is survived by her 3 children Bonnie, Steve & Sari, their spouses Burt, Curtis & Debbie, and 3 grandchildren Mikey, Lisa & Chance. Charlotte was a loving mother and grandmother and fierce advocate for her children and grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 40 years, Jim, and her beloved brother, Harmon.Charlotte was born and raised in Chicago, IL by her parents Morris and Sarah Ginsburg. A musical prodigy, she started playing piano in a recital at age five. She did well in school and was one of few women in her circle to attend college. Her career calling was service, and after graduating with a degree in social work from Roosevelt College, she went to work as a social worker for Cook County, IL, in some of Chicago's poorest and depressed neighborhoods. Her empathy for her clients was passionate, and she was not afraid to bring them extra clothes and food and "forget" to report it. During this time, she met her future husband James Afriat (Jim). After only nine months of dating, they married on May 7, 1947. Their love affair endured for over 40 years. They honeymooned driving across the country to California, fell in love with it, and the following year moved to Echo Park. Charlotte's career spanned 7 decades. After leaving social work, she was an elementary school teacher, school principal, and after retiring from education, she worked as the senior coordinator for the West Valley Jewish Community Center. Other than her children and grandchildren, Charlotte's work was her lifeforce. Even after the Center closed, and while in her 90's, she started working one day a week in her son's office and enrolled in two classes at Pierce College.Charlotte loved to travel and saw much of the world. She inspired us all to "go and do now, while you can." She was always game for anything. If she got an invitation to something she was there. She had fun as often as she could, playing mahjong, being silly with her grandkids, and yet enjoying her love of music and theater with them, and having nice meals with her adult children. She was a selfless friend and mother, and would give you the shirt off her back if you had less than her. She lived her life with bravery and dignity. Charlotte was indeed an inspiration to all who knew her. She is very much loved and deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2020.