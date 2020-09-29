1/1
Charlotte B. Spiegelman
September 6, 1941 - September 25, 2020 It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, cousin and friend Charlotte Spiegelman, of Los Angeles on Friday, September 25th. She was 79 years old.She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Michael (Karen) and Adam (Melissa); grandchildren: James, Rose, and Alice; brother, Malcolm (Susan) Alter; as well as numerous relatives and friends.She was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, (Arthur); her parents: (Ben and Dora); and her step-mother (Alice).We will gather for her funeral over Zoom on Tuesday morning September 29th at 10 a.m., and for shiva on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 5 p.m. Please contact her children or Temple Israel of Hollywood if you would like to attend. Memorial Donations may be made in Charlotte Spiegelman's name to the National Organization of Women, 1100 H Street NW, Suite 300 Washington, DC 20005. Her family is requesting you visit www.forevermissed.com to share your condolences online. They appreciate any photos, videos, and memories you can share.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
