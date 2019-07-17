Charlotte Elaine Flora was born to James Arlis and Edwina Pearl Flora on December 08, 1947 in Santa Monica CA. She died on Saturday June 29, 2019, in that same city. She was the oldest daughter and the third of five children. Her life was never dull. As a child growing up in semi-rural Artesia, Charlotte developed a love of animals and an independent spirit. As a teenager and as a young adult she danced in competitions with great success. She maintained her love of dance throughout her life. Charlotte met and married Robert Caron and thru that marriage had three amazing sons, Robert, and twins Timothy and Thomas Caron. When that marriage ended Charlotte raised her boys in the Palisades and lived most of her adult life in the Hollywood area. She was an exceptional hostess, a self-appointed tour guide and an entertaining friend. Her many close relatives and friends will miss her exuberant personality, her sharp wit, and her stylish presenceOn June 29 2019, Charlotte lost her battle with cancer. She is survived by her 3 sons, their spouses and families: Robert Coleman Caron, Timothy James (Leslie) Caron, and Thomas John (Lindsey) Caron. Grandchildren: Amber, Chloe, Elsa and Wyatt and Great grandson, Gavin. Her four remaining siblings and their spouses are Robert Flora, Richard (Paulette) Flora, Janice (Michal) Plechas, and David (Fran) Flora and their children and grandchildren; Other relatives include her Aunt Mildred Pedde, and cousins, Cheryl Pedde, and Gayle (Robin) Hoeven and familiesCharlotte's sons lovingly remained by her side until she succumbed.A private gathering will be held to celebrate Charlotte's diverse and wonderful life. Go Online to www.Legacy.com Published in the Los Angeles Times from July 17 to July 20, 2019