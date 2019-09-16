Home

Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
5950 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(800) 600-0076
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
5950 Forest Lawn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Charlotte Helen Mintz


1929 - 2019
Charlotte Helen Mintz Obituary
May 4, 1929 - September 11, 2019
Charlotte peacefully passed away in Rancho Mirage last Wednesday. Charlotte lived a long, full life in Los Angeles. She was married to her husband, Nathan, for 56 years, until he passed away in 2011. She loved college football, cooking, dabbling in real estate, but mostly her close family and friends. Charlotte is survived by her daughter Linda Mintz and her son-in-law Mitch Tenin, her daughter Ronda Mintz-Binder and grandchildren Bree and Zach, as well as numerous cousins.
Service will be held at Mount Sinai Mortuary, Hollywood Hills, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:30am where she will be in her final resting place, alongside her husband and near her immediate family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation in Charlotte's name to the ().
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
