|
|
September 14, 1926 - January 2, 2020 Charlotte N. Kaufman, 93, of Palm Springs, California, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Home of Peace Memorial Park in Los Angeles, CA. Charlotte was a Wonderful Mother, Grand Mother, known as Gram and Great Grand Mother known as GG. Charlotte is survived by her son, Jeff, her daughter Jill , her daughter in law Paula, her Grand Children and Great Grand Children.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Jan. 5, 2020