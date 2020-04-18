Home

Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Cheri Mieko SAKAI


1934 - 2020
Cheri Mieko SAKAI Obituary
October 27, 1934 - April 1, 2020 Cheri Mieko Sakai, 85 years old, was born in Los Angeles and raised three children with her husband in Culver City. A friend to many, she was an active member of the church and the community. As an early trailblazer in holistic health, she helped several people overcome ailments. She was also a prolific writer and journalist. Cheri passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.Predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Kiyoshi Sakai, she is survived by sons, Richard Sakai Jr., Daniel (Lily) Sakai and daughter, Sheril Sakai; granddaughters, Samantha (David) Fahmi and Zoe Sakai; siblings, Ken Iwata, Jiroh (Lorna) Iwata and Emmy Iwata; also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.Condolences may be sent to: 341 Peralta Ave, Long Beach, CA 90803 www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 18, 2020
