October 31, 2020 Cheri Renfroe Yousem passed away peacefully at home on October 31st, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. From her roots growing up in Lawndale, California to Beverly Hills, Cheri lived a life full of family, philanthropy, and adventure. Aside from spending time with her children and grandchildren, Cheri dedicated her time to various charitable causes that were close to her heart. Volunteering her services was Cheri's passion, including years spent championing causes through United Hostesses Charities, Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, LACMA, and Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Cheri's other passion was world travel and mountaineering; she spent time exploring some of the farthest reaches of the world and climbing its highest peaks. Cheri is survived by her sons Jordan (Jessica) and Joshua (Maja), and her three beloved grandchildren, Leo, Connor, and Sadie. Funeral services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services.



