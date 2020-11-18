September 7, 1931 - November 15, 2020 Cherry Henmi passed away peacefully at her home in Chino Hills on November 15, 2020 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Edward Henmi, Cherry is survived by her children Susan (David), Linda, Steve (Bridget), Dan (Judy), her grandchildren Stephen (Claire), Meghan, Kelsey (Adam), Brandon, Cody, Amber, and greatgrandchildren Makaio and Koa.For information on Cherry Henmi's Online Memorial Service, please see the following web address for details: https://www.cherryhenmi.com