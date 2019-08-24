|
October 15, 1945 - August 9, 2019 Cheryl Lynn Larson, age 73, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 due to liver disease. She was born October 15, 1945 in Pasadena, California, to John and Trudy Peters. She married her best friend and love, Ronald Dean Larson on January 28, 1966. Cheryl just loved people and they loved her. She loved to play Bunco, Canasta and Dominoes along with water aerobics at the YMCA. She played mostly for friendship and comradery, but she also loved to win. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Ron; sister and husband Janice and Dave Moritz; her two sons and their wives Greg and Janel Larson, Tim and Cindy Larson; her daughter and husband Lori and Graham Gourley; grandchildren, Kasey Tripp, Darin Tripp, Alyssa Larson, Connor Gourley and Kaylin Gourley. Please join us for a Celebration of Life ceremony on September 6 at 11:00am at Pasadena Nazarene located at 3700 East Sierra Madre Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91007. The family has asked, in lieu of flowers, a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation be made in memory of her niece Julie Moritz.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019