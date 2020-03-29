|
September 6, 1946 - March 15, 2020 Jay Conzen passed away on the Ides of March after a brief but brave battle with cancer. Jay was born in Chicago, Illinois. He had fond childhood memories of summers spent at his aunt's Wisconsin lakeside bed and breakfast. When he was eleven years old he moved with his mother Olga and younger brother Gary to San Pedro, California. There he discovered his love for the beach and the sports of swimming and surfing. He swam competitively for YMCA teams, San Pedro High School, and Harbor College culminating in becoming a recurring LA County beach lifeguard. He met Kathleen Keith at a Manhattan Beach house party and they were married in 1968. Jay and Kathy left the beach life and relocated to Orange County when Jay earned his MBA from Long Beach State University and became a CPA working for Arthur Young & Co. He went on to have a successful business career serving as CFO of the Impact Group, President of Ryan Family SteakHouses of Florida, and President of Old Fashioned Kitchen Inc., a frozen food manufacturing business. However, the time he enjoyed the most was the ten years he ran a mergers and acquisition business from his home in Laguna Niguel when he was able to spend time with his daughter Kristina and attend all of her school, theatre, and sporting activities.Jay loved to travel. When he was eighteen he spent three months traveling thru Europe giving him stories to share throughout his life. As a family, Jay, Kathy, and Kristina continued to have many travel adventures.Jay was predeceased by his father, mother, and brother. He is survived by his wife Kathy, daughter Kristina Lauren Anderson, son-in-law Jerad Anderson, and beloved grandson Oliver Lorin Anderson.Jay will be sorely missed by his nephews Dylan Matteson (Stephanie), David Keith (Christina), Matthew Keith (Amanda), and Lt. Colonel Eric Keith (Randi); grandnieces and nephews, Paige, Harper, Brady, Abby, Colby, Millie, and Colin Keith; sister and brother-in-laws Dennis Keith (Christine), and Susanne Matteson (John), who wrote in tribute, "When you talked to him you felt valued and he truly listened. He was a problem solver...He was a lifeguard when my sister met him and he was like a lifeguard to so many of us."A family celebration of life is planned for the future.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 29, 2020