September 9, 1923 - March 3, 2020 Chester (Chet) Stipe age 96, passed away on March 3rd at home with his family from natural causes. Chet was born on September 9, 1923 in Portland, Oregon. He hiked and camped as a member and leader of the Boy Scouts, and loved riding his bike around Portland, delivering newspapers rain or shine. Chet served in WWII, receiving a Purple Heart, and while recovering in Santa Barbara after the war met Barbara Rinnan. They married in 1946, and went on to have two children, Dave and Nancy. In 1950, Chet began working at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, CA. He had a front-row seat to JPL's role in the Space Race and the development of NASA throughout his career. In 1989, Chet retired and moved with Barbara to Laguna Niguel, CA. Chet was a docent at the San Juan Capistrano Mission and a leader in the local Sierra Club. He loved to spend time hiking and exploring the local outdoors, biking through his mid-80's and leading hikes well into his 90's. He celebrated his 90th birthday backpacking in Yosemite high country with his son and three grandsons. Chet leaves behind an inspiring legacy of spending time outdoors, supporting the environment and steadfastly pursuing the things that bring us joy. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Donations may be made to the LA Chapter of the Sierra Club in Chet's name.



