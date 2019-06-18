|
(95), passed away on June 1, 2019 in Los Angeles. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Miyoko Kujubu and survived by his children, Dr. Dean Kujubu, Dianne (Joe) Belli and Leah (Dr. Robert) Oye; grandchildren, Monica (Ryan) Haley, Nicholas (Laurice) Belli, Andrew and Brian Oye; great-grandchildren, Ellis and Aya Haley, and Nora Belli; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. A private funeral service was held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Venice Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 18, 2019