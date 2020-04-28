|
|
October 9, 1938 - March 18, 2020 October 9, 1938-March 18, 2020. On March 18, 2020, Chin Oh Kim, passed away peacefully with his loving daughter beside him at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was married to his wife of fifty years, Suh Kyung Kim, whom he adored and deeply loved before her premature passing. Chin was the cherished father of Dennis and Jennifer, the beloved father in law of Grace and Raymond and the adored grandfather of Joshua, Jonathan, Ashley, Logan and Alexis. Chin was born on October 9, 1938 in Kaesong, Korea and was the youngest son of Young Jun Kim and Yu Eun Bok. He is survived by his brother, Chin Bae Kim, of Glen Cove, New York and his sister, Sook Ki Kim, of Seoul, Korea. He was predeceased by his parents and eldest sister, Ok Sun Kim. In his teens, Chin moved to Seoul, Korea where he completed high school. Following his graduation, he traveled around Asia during his gap years before moving to the United States where he was reunited with his brother. He attended Utah State University where he earned his Bachelor's degree in in Electrical Engineering. Subsequently, Chin moved to Los Angeles, California and began working as a Senior Computer Systems Analyst. He spent most of his career at the Atlantic Richfield Company and retired from there in 1996. In his youth, Chin was a talented athlete and enjoyed playing soccer and swimming. As an adult, he picked up tennis and became an avid player for most of his life. Off the courts, Chin enjoyed cheering and watching his beloved Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Every year, he looked forward to watching the NBA playoffs, the Super Bowl and the World Series with his wife by his side. Chin was known for his kindness, loyalty, generous heart and unwavering support. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He is deeply missed and but his unconditional love and our cherished memories of him will forever remain in our hearts. A celebration of his life will occur at a later time once it is safe for his family and friends to gather in his honor.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 28, 2020