WATANABE, Chisato 96, Terminal Island, CA born Nisei, resident of Montebello, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020.She is survived by her loving family: sons, Kenny (Miki) and Gary (Lani) Watanabe; daughters, Irene (Greg) Miyata and Jeannie (David) Itatani; grandchildren, Teddy and Lindsay Watanabe, Jena and Tamara Miyata, Kelly Itatani; also survived by many niece and nephews.Private family funeral services were held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden", with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. www.Fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in Los Angeles Times on May 17, 2020.