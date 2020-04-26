|
|
March 29, 1925 - April 18, 2020 Chitoshi Ryuto passed away peacefully in Los Angeles California on April 18, 2020 at the age of 95.Chitoshi "Chic" enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, caring for his bonsai and trips to Las Vegas. He was an active member of the Nanka Fukuoka Kenjinkai and Los Angeles Bonsai Club. He is survived by his loving family, his devoted wife of 67 years, Kazuko, daughter Yukiko (George) Crain, grandchildren Allison Miyuki and Emilie Sayuri, brother Akira Ryuto, nephew Tatsumi Yasuda, cousins Yoneko and Setsuko Ryuto and many nieces and nephews in Japan.Jichan was extremely proud of his granddaughters who brought him endless joy. He will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and sense of humor.Private family funeral services will be held at Fukui Mortuary "Chapel in the Garden", with Rimban William Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple officiating. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020