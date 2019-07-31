Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Valley Free Methodist Church
Chiyeko Kaida


1921 - 2019
Chiyeko Kaida Obituary
October 10, 1921 - July 21, 2019 Chiyeko Kaida, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on July 21, 2019. Born in San Francisco and raised in Los Angeles, she was the daughter of Sakukichi and Chiyoko Hayase. During World War II she was relocated to Amache (Granada), Colorado. After the war, she married Tatsuo Kaida and returned to Los Angeles. Together they raised a family of five children while operating a local grocery store. She later earned her AA degree and worked as an accountant for the L.A. Unified School District. She is survived by four of her children, Arnold Kaida, Jeanne (Ronald) Marmalefsky, Kenneth Kaida, and Barbara (Michael) Sondheimer, and her two grandchildren, Sarah Lorang and Jeffrey Sondheimer, nieces Mary Ann, Susan, and Paula, and nephew Gordon. Memorial Service will be at Mission Valley Free Methodist Church on Saturday, August 3rd, at 11 am.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on July 31, 2019
