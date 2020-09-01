1/
Chiyeko "Chickie" Sumida
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chiyeko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 31, 1920 - August 20, 2020 Chiyeko Sumida, 99-year-old, Oxnard-born, resident of La Mirada passed away peacefully at The Palms on August 20, 2020. Chiyeko is predeceased by her beloved husband, Minoru Sumida; She is survived by her loving family: three daughters, Alison (Glenn) Yoshihara, Barbie (Akemi) Ouederni, Lynne (Marvin Dale) Ezaki; grandchildren, Kim (Ryan Romero) and Emily (Eric Imazumi) Yoshihara, Joy and Ryan (Trang) Sumida, Corey and Justin Ezaki; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Due to current COVID-19 pandemic, Interment service will be held privately at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com 213-626-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved