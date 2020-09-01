August 31, 1920 - August 20, 2020 Chiyeko Sumida, 99-year-old, Oxnard-born, resident of La Mirada passed away peacefully at The Palms on August 20, 2020. Chiyeko is predeceased by her beloved husband, Minoru Sumida; She is survived by her loving family: three daughters, Alison (Glenn) Yoshihara, Barbie (Akemi) Ouederni, Lynne (Marvin Dale) Ezaki; grandchildren, Kim (Ryan Romero) and Emily (Eric Imazumi) Yoshihara, Joy and Ryan (Trang) Sumida, Corey and Justin Ezaki; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Due to current COVID-19 pandemic, Interment service will be held privately at a later date. www.fukuimortuary.com
