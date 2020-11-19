Passed away peacefully 11/9/2020 of natural causes. She was 3 months shy of her 100th birthday. Predeceased by her husband Fred "Tets" in 2014. Survived by her children Virginia Baker, Ric (Steve Marsden), Kendric (Lauri Manaka), grandsons Kevin and Trent, and many loving relatives.Chiye was born in Las Vegas and lived in Phoenix until her family was relocated during WWII to the Poston Internment Camp. After marrying in 1943, the couple lived in Denver, Harrisonburg Va., Los Angeles, and South Pasadena. The last several years Chiye resided at Atherton Baptist Homes in Alhambra.Her ability to balance her personal life and career was remarkable. Besides being a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, she was very proud of her years as a Los Angeles County Superior Court Clerk.Chiye will be remembered for her kindness and gentle spirit. She will be deeply missed.Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of gifts or flowers a donation in her memory may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church DTLA or Atherton Baptist Homes Employee Emergency Fund.



