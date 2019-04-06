|
|
(106) passed away on March 24, 2019 in Gardena. Predeceased by her husband, Yutaka and daughters, Ruby Sakurai and Teruyo Ikeda. She is survived by her daughters, Betty Kyoko and Atsuko Rose Fukunaga; grandsons, Steve (Tomoko) Sakurai and Glenn (Patty) Sakurai; great-grandchildren, Scott (Kacey) Sakurai and Kaitlynn (Christopher) Bernal; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Gardena Valley Baptist Church, 1630 W. 158th St., Gardena. Casual dress. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 6, 2019