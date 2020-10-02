July 3, 1963 - July 22, 2020 Our precious son Christopher Frank Andrade passed away July 22, 2020 at his home in Claremont, CA surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was 57. Chris was born July 3, 1963 in Covina, CA, the beloved son of Frank and Linda Huff Andrade. He brightened the world with his humor, generosity, intelligence, kindness, loyalty, and his huge love of family and friends. He and his wife Michele would of celebrated their 20 year anniversary of marriage this September. He was a family man and loved his wife and children very much. He attended West Covina High School and graduated California State Poly University with a Masters of Arts Degree from Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. Chris served Christ Lutheran School in West Covina as principal since 2010 and previously as assistant principal and teacher since 1986. In 2016 his outstanding leadership earned him the ELCA Principal of the Year and National Distinguished Principal of 2016. He was honored at the Oct 7-6, 2016 National Distinguished Principal event in Washington DC, as well as at the February 14, 2017 ELEA National Administrator & Pastor Conference held in Norfolk, Virginia. He loved the outdoors, sailing, camping, fishing, hunting, desert exploring & riding, vacations in Cabo, ocean cruises in Alaska with family.Surviving Chris besides his parents are his wife Michele Andrade, his beautiful daughters Emily June Andrade and Lauren Nicole Andrade, two stepchildren Nicole (Ray) Kodadek and Todd (Kelsey) Wartman, 6 grandchildren, Chris' brother John Andrade (Michelle) and sister Cindy Andrade Riggio (Ronald) and special nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. We thank God we were so blessed to have Chris as our son, he was a very caring son who always looked after us. We will love you always and forever Chris.A Service & Celebration of Life will be held at a later dates.



