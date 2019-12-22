|
February 14, 1962 - August 31, 2019 Christian Frederic Haerle was born February 14, 1962, in Nashville, TN, and died on August 31, 2019, at his home in London, UK, at age 57. His parents were Martin Christian Haerle and Shirley Ann Duke. From the age of 7 Christian was raised in Los Angeles, California, and he attended Pilgrim School, Campbell Hall, Loyola and USC. Christian had two great loves early on which lasted a lifetime. One was science fiction films and moviemaking, in particular special effects. While still in his teens, Christian staged, produced and promoted three science fiction conventions in Los Angeles, Galacticon I, II and III. His other love was music, with a special passion for punk rock music. Social justice causes were deeply important to Christian. Those themes, along with the raw energy of punk, spoke to him. He was a person who always rooted for the underdog. Christian's career was primarily in the reinsurance industry. It was a career that brought him to Stamford, Connecticut, Zurich, Switzerland, Dublin, Ireland, and London, England. He excelled in his field, and very much enjoyed his work, much of it being highly analytical and very suited to his steel trap mind. Christian was a longtime member of Mensa, the IQ society, and he greatly enjoyed attending Mensa gatherings, and served on two Mensa boards of directors, the international organization and Mensa Switzerland. He was active in political debates, with great knowledge of geopolitical matters. Those who disagreed with him always found him civil and polite. His letters to the editor were published numerous times by the New York Times and Washington Post. Christian was a generous person who greeted all people with an open mind and open heart. He was loved, and will be missed by many. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Ann Dykes of Murfreesboro, TN, his brother, David Haerle of Los Angeles, CA, and his half-sister Katja Van Wetten of Gerlingen/Stuttgart, Germany. If you wish to contact the family you may write to David Haerle, P.O. Box 39439, Los Angeles, CA 90039. May the Force be with you Christian.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 22, 2019