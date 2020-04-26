|
|
June 13, 1932 - April 18, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Christian Milton Title announces his passing on April 18, 2020, at the age of 87. Christian passed away peacefully at his home in La Quinta, California, in the arms of his loving wife, Joyce. Christian was born on June 13, 1932, in Los Angeles. California. He received a BFA degree from Woodbury University, and a Masters' degree from the Beaux-Arts Academie in Paris. He then earned his doctorate at the Sorbonne University where he worked his way through school by singing, writing music, and playing the guitar. Additional studies continued at several other prestigious European universities. In 1957, Christian was back in California and opened DeVille Galleries where he introduced the area to the finest of American Impressionism. He was an exceptional artist himself with works that ranged from impressionism to modernism. Christian also wrote several books; among them were Christian's World; Christian Title, A Collection of Sketches; and his favorite that was about his philosophy for painting, Paint for Yourself. Christian and Joyce were married for fifty-one years. Sailing around Europe in his 'art student' days in Paris created a lasting passion for Christian which he and Joyce pursued throughout their lifetime together. They sailed around the world to the most exotic locations. After a transpacific crossing with only the two of them on board, their travels led them to New Zealand. They fell in love with this faraway land, and he designed a home overlooking the sea where they stayed seasonally for twenty years. Christian also designed a Mexican retreat for them in Malibu where they lived for almost thirty years. His appreciation for beauty led them to their ranch in Somis, California, and their home at The Quarry in La Quinta, California. Christian was open-minded and had a thirst for knowledge and keeping up with the times. He read journals regarding current technological advances in computer, mechanical and medical sciences. He befriended people who sparked his interests and enjoyed giving his attention to young professionals. These relationships worked both ways. Christian learned about the latest technologies and, in return, mentored many of the next generation. While he shared with them his expertise on common sense and business practices, he also reminded them to travel and enjoy life to the fullest.Many who knew Christian's life and accomplishments referred to him, appropriately, as a Renaissance man. He lived out loud. He was many things: artist, designer, musician, singer, sailor, athlete, gourmet chef, raconteur, businessman, avid creative and academic writer, and a loving man. His dream of building an Art Museum in La Quinta, California to contain his notable American Impressionist collection and his original artwork was coming to fruition and is presently under construction.Even with all of Christian's pursuits and accomplishments in his own words he would say: "Joyce fulfilled my dreams and made me whole. She was my love, my friend, and she never left my side. She was the Sun, the Moon, the Stars, the Trees, and the Sea. I want to share forever with her."In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Title Art Center, a 501(C)(3) organization, FEIN 47-2574249 at 2909 Oregon Court, Suite B1 Torrance, CA 90503.A memorial will be planned at a later date.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Apr. 26, 2020