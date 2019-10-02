|
April 26, 1960 - September 17, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christine Ortega on September 17, 2019. Christine Alice Duron Ortega was born on April 26, 1960 in Whittier, CA. She resided in Pico Rivera and Whittier the majority of her life. Christine worked many years with the El Rancho Unified School District as a librarian and media technician. During that time, she also served two terms as their CSEA union president. Christine was happiest when she was helping students in her library at Burke Middle School in Pico Rivera. She was an avid reader with an incredible zest for life. Christine was predeceased by her parents, Fernando and LaRene Duron. She is survived by her sons, Gabriel and Jonathan Ortega, and her siblings, Annette and Paul Duron. There will be a rosary at White Emerson Mortuary in Whittier at 7pm on Monday, October 7. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's in Whittier at 11:15am on Tuesday, October 8. A celebration of life will take place at the Whittier Doubletree directly after mass. Donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 2, 2019