February 1942 - April 2019 Christine Gill Lotts was born in February 1942 in Ohio. Christine graduated from UCSB in 1963 where she met her husband, Richard, whom she married in 1964. Christine was the loving mother to 5 children and 8 grandchildren. She enjoyed travel, drinking whiskey and doting on her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, brother and 5 children. Memorial service will be held at Our Mother of Good Counsel at 10:00 on May 1. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Good Shepherd Center for Homeless Women and Children is appreciated.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019