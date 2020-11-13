1/
February 19, 1940 - May 28, 2020 Christopher Brewer Stevenson, age 80 passed away peacefully at his home in Altadena, CA on May 28th. Chris lived an illustrious life. He loved. He married. He fathered. He invested deeply in the things that brought him joy. From hang gliding and exploring caves to dancing, laughing, learning and pouring into his family and close friends, each moment mattered to Chris. He understood that life is a great gift that he would eventually have to give back. Not on his time but on God's time. And he was at peace with that. Chris is survived by his fiance', brother and sister, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
