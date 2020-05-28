December 19, 1949 - May 19, 2020 Christopher Edmond Angelo, age 70, died at his home in Hermosa Beach. Chris was a passionate advocate for consumer and patient rights and the protection of the vulnerable. Some areas of law he influenced include a patient's right to sue to stop injurious, profit-driven rationing of medically necessary care; the unjust use of the arbitration clause to preempt access to state courts; a patient's right against tissue taking by medical researchers without disclosing for-profit patenting motivations; establishing duties on the part of commercial and industrial landowners to inspect for safety and toxic environmental hazards; and establishing policyholders' entitlement to discover insurer's internal loss reserves and reinsurance records whenever suing for unfair claims practices. He also focused intensely on jury nullification (the right of the jury to reject instructions from the judge and render a verdict according to their own consciences) and spoliation of evidence (the intentional, reckless or negligent withholding, hiding, alteration, or destruction of relevant evidence). Chris was also a fierce advocate for parents of children with developmental disabilities. He taught both parents and institutions how to effectuate insurance coverage for their children and patients with disabilities. He lectured to groups, spent innumerable hours counseling parents, and produced and donated a booklet called "For Our Children: A Lawyer's Guide to Insurance Coverage and a Parent's Call to Organize" (1998). Nothing made Chris happier than holding insurance companies accountable. But Chris always said his "greatest achievement" was his son Alex, whom he adored.Chris attended Hollywood High School, University of California, Riverside, where he sat on the Board of Trustees for several years, and Loyola Law School. He started his career as a defense attorney at Spray, Gould & Bowers, followed by Harrington, Foxx, Dubrow & Canter. He then moved to plaintiffs' work at Gage, Mazursky, Schwartz, Angelo & Kussman. In 1988, he and his partners formed Mazursky, Schwartz & Angelo and in 2003, he formed a partnership in Manhattan Beach with Joseph DiMonda. Chris had a lifelong love of traveling and made it to just about everywhere on his bucket list. His other loves include 18th century American constitutional thought, his family and friends, dining out, fine wine and scotch, and his church community at St. Cross Episcopal Church in Hermosa Beach. Chris is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patti; their son Alexander; sister Juliet Angelo of Pasadena; brother Mark Angelo (Kathie) of Vancouver, British Columbia; beloved brothers and sisters-in-laws; and, believe it or not, 13 beautiful nieces (and all their husbands), and 22 great nieces and nephews. He was a mentor and champion of them all.



