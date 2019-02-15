December 20, 1927 - February 13, 2019 The world lost a wonderful human being, when Christopher Edwin Knopf died in his sleep of congestive heart failure on February 13, 2019. He was born in New York, December 20, 1927 to Edwin and Mildred Knopf, but lived most of his life in California. He attended UCLA, leaving during his senior year to join the Air Force during World War II. Upon his return to civilian life he finished his studies at U.C. Berkeley, graduating in 1950. He then began a 50-year career as a writer for motion picture and television, during which time he became Vice President of the International Writers Guild, National Chairman of the Writers Guild of America, and President of the Writers Guild of America West. He was known by all as "the nicest guy in the business." He walked picket lines in cold, rainy weather so that younger writers coming up would be able to enjoy higher pay and pensions. He received 10 Writers Guild nominations and won three of them. He also won the Asian Pacific Media Award for "The Girl Who Spelled Freedom" and the Edgar Allan Poe special for "Cold Night's Death." The movies of the week, series, and pilots he produced are too lengthy to list. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Lorraine, his sister, Wendy Cooper, daughter, Susan St. Clair, stepdaughter, Laurie Hunter, stepson, Andrew Gamsu, nine grandchildren, all of whom he put through college, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a younger brother, Jonathan, two sons, Kevin and Brian, and a stepson, Robert Greene. A plan for a Celebration of Life memorial is pending. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019