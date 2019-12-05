|
|
March 17, 1966 - November 22, 2019 Surfer Dad, grandad, son, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, cousin, husband, and friend, Chris Anderson rode his last wave to his spiritual home on November 22nd after an almost five-year unsuccessful but valiantly fought battle with clinical anxiety depression. Decent and kind, supportive and nurturing. A loving, witty 21st century man in his many roles. We so miss you, Chris. But our joy and life force are in the memories of you in our hearts: Alena, David, Erick, Adam, Austin, Alex, Anya, Annelise, Mom, Kirkie, Bob, Mina, Jill, Rod, Ellen, Deborah, Cassandra, Rachel, Chris, Zena, Jessica, surfer friends, and associates and friends in your successful professional career in auto marketing. We are thankful and everlastingly grateful for our too-brief time with you. Hang ten, Surfer Dad, champion in surfing competition for the 50s plus! At one with the world always. Celebration of Chris' life in December. Any donations may be made to the Surfrider Foundation in his name.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019