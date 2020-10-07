Christopher Michael MacIntyre left us suddenly and too soon on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, six days before his 61st birthday. A towering, charismatic man, he was capable of befriending anyone. He brought depthless empathy and compassion to all his relationships and used his charm and wit to excel in his securities career with his father Patrick and, later as an investment banker and entrepreneur. Always striving to be a provider to his family, friends, and colleagues, he delighted in bringing joy into the lives of others, whether it was through his cooking, humor, love of music, sports, or even simple conversation. His departure is a devastating loss to the many people he touched. Christopher is remembered and remains loved by his wife Allison and their two young daughters, Aiden and Josephine; two adult sons, Kieran and Sean; mother Diana; dear friends Tina and her family; siblings; nephews, and nieces; and an unborn granddaughter, Saoirse. A celebration of his life will be held on October 17, 2020.



