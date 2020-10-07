1/1
Christopher Michael MacIntyre
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Michael MacIntyre left us suddenly and too soon on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, six days before his 61st birthday. A towering, charismatic man, he was capable of befriending anyone. He brought depthless empathy and compassion to all his relationships and used his charm and wit to excel in his securities career with his father Patrick and, later as an investment banker and entrepreneur. Always striving to be a provider to his family, friends, and colleagues, he delighted in bringing joy into the lives of others, whether it was through his cooking, humor, love of music, sports, or even simple conversation. His departure is a devastating loss to the many people he touched. Christopher is remembered and remains loved by his wife Allison and their two young daughters, Aiden and Josephine; two adult sons, Kieran and Sean; mother Diana; dear friends Tina and her family; siblings; nephews, and nieces; and an unborn granddaughter, Saoirse. A celebration of his life will be held on October 17, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved