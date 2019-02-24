Resources More Obituaries for Cima Balser Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cima Diane Balser

Obituary Condolences Flowers 1929 - 2019 Cima Balser (née Feinberg) passed away peacefully at her home in Columbus, Ohio, on February 17, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on October 3, 1929 in Los Angeles. She graduated from UCLA and held jobs at National Dyeing and Finishing, Motor Trend Magazine, and the Herman Miller Furniture Company. In 1950, she married Robert (Bob) Balser, an artist and animator. In 1959, Cima and Bob left on a sabbatical to Europe that lasted 40 years. They traveled widely, eventually settling in Barcelona, Spain, where Bob headed up an animation studio, Pegbar Productions. Their son, Trevel, was born in 1971. In 1985, Bob and Cima co-founded the Benjamin Franklin International School in Barcelona, which remains a prestigious international school to this day. Cima and Bob shared adventures to fill many lifetimes and made life-long friends on almost every continent. Cima was an extraordinary writer, chronicling their adventures in letters and keeping a detailed journal for most of her life. Her letters home to friends and family form the basis of her recently published book, What If? Letters and Postcards from C&B (2017). In 1998, Cima and Bob returned to the United States, settling in Marina Del Rey, California. They continued to travel often, visiting their son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren in New York, and returning often to Europe to attend film festivals and visit old friends. Bob died in 2016 and in 2017, Cima relocated to Columbus, Ohio, where her son and daughter-in-law now live. She spent the last 16 months of her life living close to her family in a mother-in-law suite she affectionately termed her "granny pod." Cima was a role model for the life well-lived. She was a passionate lover of food, art, culture, and movies. Cima and Bob were active members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and looked forward to attending the Academy Awards each year. Cima impressed everyone she met with her spirit of generosity, insatiable curiosity, and keen sense of humor. Cima is survived by her son Trevel, daughter-in-law Patricia, and grandchildren Maya, Angelina, Jose, Viky, and Jordan. She also leaves behind a sister Renee, brother-in-law David, and nephew Todd. To this list we must also add the hundreds of people around the world whose lives she touched and who will continue to hold her memory in their hearts. Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 24, 2019