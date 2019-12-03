|
|
April 8, 1960 - December 2, 2019 Cindy Katz passed away on Monday, December 2, from complications from Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at UCLA. Cindy was born in 1960 in Madison, Wisconsin, raised in Scarsdale, NY and was a resident of Encino, CA. Funeral service at Mt. Sinai Simi Valley, Wednesday, 12/4, at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please support in her memory.She was the senior director of talent at Fox Sports Radio, and prior to that had a lengthy career as a sports talent producer for over 10 years at ESPN, the Miami Heat, Baltimore Orioles, and Game Changers. A hard working and passionate employee. Cindy was a longtime, most devoted fan of the New York Giants.She is survived by her daughters Rachel and Rebecca, their father Scott, parents Victor (Susan) Temkin and Sue (John) Baer. Brothers Jeremy (Jill) Temkin, Andrew (Rainey) Temkin, Peter (Melody) Temkin, David (Abigail) Baer, Stephen (Liane) Baer.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019