Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
6150 Mount Sinai Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93063
800-600-0076
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Mount Sinai Memorial Parks & Mortuaries
6150 Mount Sinai Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93063
1960 - 2019
Cindy Katz Obituary
April 8, 1960 - December 2, 2019
Cindy Katz passed away on Monday, December 2, from complications from Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma at UCLA. Cindy was born in 1960 in Madison, Wisconsin, raised in Scarsdale, NY, and was a resident of Encino, CA.
Funeral service at Mount Sinai Simi Valley, Wednesday, 12/4, at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please support in her memory.
She was the Senior Director of Talent at Fox Sports Radio, and prior to that had a lengthy career as a sports talent producer for over 10 years at ESPN, the Miami Heat, Baltimore Orioles, and Game Changers. A hard working and passionate employee. Cindy was a longtime, most devoted fan of the New York Giants.
She is survived by her daughters Rachel and Rebecca, their father Scott, parents Victor (Susan) Temkin and Sue (John) Baer; and brothers Jeremy (Jill) Temkin, Andrew (Rainey) Temkin, Peter (Melody) Temkin, David (Abigail) Baer, and Stephen (Liane) Baer.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
