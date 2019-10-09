|
January 13, 1953 - July 31, 2019 Cindy Lou Gay, age 66, passed away in July in New Orleans with her children at her side. She fell ill just days after moving there to be near her daughter. In the six years before she passed away, and before going to New Orleans, she lived in a few places around the country, including Washington DC, Florida and Maryland making new friends everywhere she went. Before deciding to see the country in 2013, Cindy lived in the Los Angeles area, where she raised her two children, Sean and Ryan, who survive her in death. She also leaves behind one grandchild named Aidan. Before retiring, she was a registered nurse. Late in her career as a nurse, she went back to school to achieve a Bachelor's of Science degree in nursing and used it to pursue nurse management opportunities. She loved cooking, animals and her family. She often blamed her constant concern for others and desire to care for people on being a nurse, but it was the other way around: she cared immensely for people so she became a nurse. It was unavoidable. Her gentle spirit and caring ways won't be forgotten by those that knew and loved her.
