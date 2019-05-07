Cipora passed away peacefully on February 17, 2019. She immigrated to this country with her husband Max, in 1960. Shortly thereafter, they were blessed with three girls, Eva, Jordana, and Leeora. Known to many as a charismatic Hebrew teacher, Cipora easily inspired her students to love the Hebrew language. She reinvented herself in her midlife years as an adventurous world traveler and guide. She loved meeting people from all over the world and maintained lifelong friendships. She embraced challenges and was fearless in life. Cipora was a puppeteer, loved theater and music. She was a collector of folk art from around the world. She especially enjoyed having parties and singing songs from Israel. She spoke several languages and enjoyed 40 years of marriage with her husband, Max, also a linguist. She loved her home and garden near the beach. She is survived by her three daughters and three grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will take place in June. Please sign the online guest book on Legacy.com. Published in the Los Angeles Times from May 7 to May 12, 2019