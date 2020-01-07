|
September 29, 1923 - December 19, 2019 Claire Ayako Nakashima of Monterey Park died Dec. 19, 2019 at age 96 at Kei Ai Los Angeles.Claire was raised in Boyle Heights. She and her family were incarcerated at Manzanar Relocation Camp during WWII. After the war ended, Claire lived briefly in Minnesota before moving back to Southern California.Claire is survived by son Mark (Donna) Nakashima, daughter Lisa (Kevin) Yee, grandchildren Ryan (Sherry) Nakashima, Kimberly Nakashima, Christopher Yee, and Stephanie Yee, great-grandchildren Piper Nakashima, Willow Nakashima, Miles Yee-Ingels, brother-in-law Tad Nakashima, sisters-in-law Michi Harada and Jean Nakashima and many nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by parents Sumajiro "Peter" and Kimino Harada, husband Roy Nakashima, and brother Henry "Hank" Harada.A private service was held on Jan. 4, 2020 at Fukui Mortuary. www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441
