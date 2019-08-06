|
July 8, 1931 - July 22, 2019 Our beloved mother, Claire Bernstein Kopp, wife of Eugene H. Kopp for over 68 years, passed away on July 22nd after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. After earning her Ph.D. in Psychology our mother dedicated her life to research on infant and child development, and her work is cited in many college texts. She taught at several prestigious schools, including Claremont Graduate University and UCLA. Her daily passions were her husband, the three of us, her family, friends, colleagues, and her students. She loved the daily challenge of the NYT crosswords. Our mother loved the pristine waterfalls and the serenity of Yosemite, where she would often retreat with her family to walk, read, sew, ski, and write. In addition, she was a fabulous cook, honoring her childhood in New York by passing on the tradition of preparing and hosting Passover Seders; an accomplished seamstress who made many of her own clothes; and a college level author. At a later age she returned to her love of art, and became a docent at the Huntington Library's Portrait Gallery. Not content to be our father's passenger, she earned her pilot's license and was active in the "99's", a women's flying club. At an early age she and our father instilled both a love and respect for education, which continues to this day. As we grew older, she would frequently remind us of how proud she was of what each of us had accomplished. Our mother is survived by her husband Gene; three children: Carolyn, Michael (Julie), and Paul (fiancée Alexandra); three sisters: Sue, Ann (Tobi), and Ruthie (Phil); and grandson, Andrew (Lynn Joyner).
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Aug. 6, 2019